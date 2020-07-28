More Sun than Clouds, warm & Less Humid Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Any scattered showers and thundershowers this evening will come to an end as a weak cold front moves offshore. As the cold front slides off to our east the sky will become partly to mostly clear later tonight and the humidity levels will begin to slowly decrease across the Pine Tree State. Low temps tonight will run in the 60s all across our region, with nothing more than some patchy fog likely forming after midnight.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly sunny and warm, but also a less humid day across New England, with high temps in our region running in the 80s to near 90. An upper level trough crossing the Northeast will likely kick off some scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday and part of Friday as the energy aloft swings right through New England. As the upper trough swings into the Northeast a southwest breeze both at the surface and aloft will allow the humidity levels to creep back up Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be as sticky as it has been the past couple of days. As the upper level disturbance moves off to the east of New England any scattered showers and storms will come to an end later Friday.

Weak high pressure will build into the Northeast as we head into the weekend. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a mainly sunny Saturday, with slightly above normal temps expected. High temps Saturday across most of the Pine Tree State will run in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will likely be another mainly dry day across our region, with sunshine possibly giving way to increasing clouds later in the day or evening as a storm begins to move into the Northeast. At this point in time it appears the workweek may get off to a showery start as the storm to our southwest on Sunday moves into New England.

Tonight: Widely scattered evening showers and thundershowers, then partly cloudy, patchy fog possible late, mild and becoming less humid, with a light breeze and low temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, not as humid, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

