Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Deering Oaks on Sunday

DEER OAKS, Maine (WMTW) - Portland Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man who was killed when a car drove onto a baseball field and struck him in one the city’s most visited public spaces.

The crash happened on a field at Deering Oaks Saturday afternoon.

Police have not identified the man who died.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver, 29-year-old Jonathan Burt of Lisbon, faces charges - including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence of drugs.

