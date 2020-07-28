Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Deering Oaks on Sunday
Jul. 28, 2020
DEER OAKS, Maine (WMTW) - Portland Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man who was killed when a car drove onto a baseball field and struck him in one the city’s most visited public spaces.
The crash happened on a field at Deering Oaks Saturday afternoon.
Police have not identified the man who died.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver, 29-year-old Jonathan Burt of Lisbon, faces charges - including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence of drugs.
