Mainers urged not to plant seeds from China sent unsolicited by mail

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The state is urging Mainers not to plant unsolicited packages of seeds from China sent by mail.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry asks people to contact them if they receive the seeds.

Officials said people should hold onto the seeds and packaging until someone from DACF gets in touch with them.

The seeds are usually sent in white packages displaying Chinese lettering and the words "China Post."

Most recipients say they did not order anything and that the packaging was labeled as jewelry. Some recipients have reported ordering seeds on Amazon and receiving these seeds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine Smuggling, Interdiction and Trade Compliance Unit is currently investigating this situation across the nation.

Mainers who receive the seeds can contact DACF at 287-3200 or by emailing the agency at horticulture@maine.gov.

People can also contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine office in Hermon 848-0008.

