Maine Supreme Court hears arguments concerning People’s Veto of RCV

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging whether a People’s Veto of Maine’s ranked-choice voting law in Presidential elections can appear on the ballot.

The case was brought forth by some members of the Maine GOP, including the chair of the party.

They claim ranked-choice disenfranchises voters by reducing full voter participation.

Supporters of ranked-choice voting claim the Maine Constitution doesn’t allow for a People’s Veto on a law that has already taken effect.

The court says it will issue a ruling in the near future.

Maine’s Secretary of State has already ruled that the group trying to get the issue on the ballot didn’t collect enough vaild signatures.

The Maine GOP is appealing that decision.

