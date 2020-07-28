Advertisement

Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 1

Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 1
Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Every storybook needs a hero. Sometimes even the hero, needs a hero. Maine’s own Christy Gardner is a hero in every sense of the word. We share part one of our two part series on her mission...

Christy Gardner played high school and college sports, in Maine, before serving in the U.S. Army.

“I was overseas peacekeeping, I was injured in the line of duty,” says USA Paralympian Christy Garnder, “I ended up having to skull fractures, spinal chord injury, some other fractures, I lost two fingers, and then both legs.”

Gardner battled for years in recovery.

“About a year and a half on active duty rehabbing,” says Gardiner, “Then when I came home, another 3 1/2 years with physical therapy, and occupational therapy, and speech therapy through the V.A.”

A recovery aided by a dog.

“Moxie is my savior,” Gardner says, “she is my service dog.”

Who reminded Christy that even heroes need a hero sometimes.

“Another Veteran I met kept inviting me to adaptive sports events,” says Gardner

Despite being told she wouldn’t play sports again, Christy found a way to compete.

“I started doing the winter and summer sports clinics that the V.A. puts on,” say Gardner, “The V.A. winter sports clinic it’s skiing and snowboarding all day. Then at night, they introduce a new sport like kayaking in the hotel pool, wheelchair basketball, and then sled hockey.

She’s now been on the USA Women’s Sled Hockey team for 8 years.

“As far as you can go, as a female in the sport,” says Gardner, “It takes so many different muscles, and so much athleticism. It’s so competitive because it’s full checking in high speed. It’s just an amazing sport.”

It helped her find clarity in her mission.

“I went back to the University of Southern Maine and graduated with a degree in recreation therapy,” Gardner says.

A clear mission. Help people, and if there is no way to help, find one.

“I interned at the V.A.,” says Gardner, “I said ‘I wonder if they give us ice time to let the veterans come to public skating.' We started a sled hockey program for disabled veterans here. We are the New England Warriors. We’ve been in the local hockey league for I think five years and we’ve won the league twice. It’s so much fun to be a part of a team and to excel at some thing at a competitive level.”

Gardner has found another way to be a hero for heroes. She trains service and therapy dogs to make a difference like she felt.

“Teach them all the basics. Sit, stay, lay down, be housebroken, those sort of things,” Gardner says, “And just socialize them and desensitize them to different environments. I started doing that and then I really got into more of the training.”

Which is where we find our protagonist.....

We’ll introduce you to Lucky, who now has a book about him, and see how he is helping Christy with her mission in part two Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mainers join Pandemic Project Task Force Discussion on high school return to play

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
How to safely return to high school athletics discussion continued today by the Pandemic Project Task Force.

Sports

UMaine football players recognized

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Phil Steele preseason All-CAA teams are announced.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Speedway 95 in Hermon opens for fans

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Speedway 95 opens for fans

Latest News

Sports

Maine football holds virtual vigil for Minor on anniversary of death

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
It is the 2-year anniversary of the death of Darius Minor. The UMaine football player who collapsed during summer training, and later died, before the 2018 season.

Sports

Former UMaine captain Brown signs pro deal in Denmark

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine men’s hockey captain Cam Brown has a new professional home. He is heading overseas to Denmark.

Sports

I Bet You Can’t: Junior Golfers putting showdown

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Junior golfers took on one another, and their coach, on the putting green...

Sports

MDI Marathon has been cancelled

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MDI Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Maine Racing Legend Bahre has died

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bob Bahre, a legendary figure in Maine racing, has died at age 93.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.