Maine Marine Patrol identifies woman killed in apparent shark attack

The Maine Marine Patrol has identified the woman killed in an apparent shark attack near Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday.

Witnesses told Marine Patrol that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City, was swimming near White Sails Lane and appeared to be injured by a shark.

Kayakers brought Holowach to shore and first responders were called to the scene, but she died.

Maine Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island until further notice -- and to avoid swimming near seals or schools of fish.

Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the shark attack at noon.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said swimmers at Popham and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

If this is confirmed to be a shark attack, it would be the first fatal attack in Maine.

Dr. James Sulikowski from Arizona State University is an expert on sharks in New England. He called the apparent attack "surprising and shocking."

He also said sharks could be spreading north from Cape Cod as they look for food, adding that Maine has a large seal population.

Sulikowski also said a seal was killed by an apparent shark bite in Phippsburg on Sunday. He said based on the bite size on the seal, the shark involved would have been at least 11 feet long.

