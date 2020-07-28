Advertisement

Maine Marine Patrol identifies woman killed in apparent shark attack

If this is confirmed to be a shark attack, it would be the first fatal attack in Maine.
The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a woman Monday near Bailey Island as a possible shark attack
The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a woman Monday near Bailey Island as a possible shark attack
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARPSWELL, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Marine Patrol has identified the woman killed in an apparent shark attack near Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday.

Witnesses told Marine Patrol that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City, was swimming near White Sails Lane and appeared to be injured by a shark.

Kayakers brought Holowach to shore and first responders were called to the scene, but she died.

Maine Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island until further notice -- and to avoid swimming near seals or schools of fish.

Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the shark attack at noon.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said swimmers at Popham and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, swimmers at Popham and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond...

Posted by Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Dr. James Sulikowski from Arizona State University is an expert on sharks in New England. He called the apparent attack "surprising and shocking."

He also said sharks could be spreading north from Cape Cod as they look for food, adding that Maine has a large seal population.

Sulikowski also said a seal was killed by an apparent shark bite in Phippsburg on Sunday. He said based on the bite size on the seal, the shark involved would have been at least 11 feet long.

