Maine legislative Republicans propose plan to salvage tourism season

Plan would allow visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island into Maine without restrictions.
Maine State House
Maine State House(Allegra Zamore)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the start of August approaches, Maine legislative Republicans are proposing a plan to salvage the remainder of the tourism season. 

The plan would immediately add residents from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to the state’s exempt list. This means they may visit Maine without the restrictions of a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test.

It would also increase the gathering size of individuals from a maximum of 50 to 150 as long as proper distancing can be achieved.

Officials say this plan would help Maine compete with other New England states.

“This plan responsibly allowed residents from throughout New England into Maine without restrictions, which is in line with what every other state in New England is already doing,” said Dana Dow (R-Lincoln). “All the data that we see tells us that this is a move that can be done safely and the tourism industry will have the fighting change to finish out the season on an upswing.” 

The plan would still require masks to be worn in public. 

Visitors outside the U.S. or from states above the 5% positivity rate threshold would need to self quarantine or test negative for COVID-19.

Governor Mills responded to the plan in a press release following the press conference.

“For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans care more about Massachusetts money than the life of a Maine person,” said Mills.

Mills says she invites Republicans to join in embracing science and marketing Maine as a welcoming and safe place for people to visit, live and work.

