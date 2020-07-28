Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths; recoveries top 3,300
The Maine CDC is reporting 3,838 total cases since the outbreak began.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
A total of 121 Mainers with COVID-19 have died. The Maine CDC is reporting 3,838 total cases since the outbreak began.
A total of 3,319 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 27 over the past 24 hours.
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the outbreak Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.
That briefing will be broadcast on TV5 and here on our website.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 121
- Total cases: 3,838
- Confirmed cases: 3,433
- Probable cases: 405
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.83%
- Patients recovered: 3,319
- Active cases: 398
- Currently hospitalized: 13
- Patients in intensive care unit: 8
- Patients on ventilators: 3
