Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths; recoveries top 3,300

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

A total of 121 Mainers with COVID-19 have died. The Maine CDC is reporting 3,838 total cases since the outbreak began.

A total of 3,319 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 27 over the past 24 hours.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the outbreak Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

