Local nun hopes to share stories of loss, to emphasize seriousness of Coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We learned last week that 13 nuns with COVID-19 died at a convent in Michigan.

A healthcare worker at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor is hoping to share their stories with folks here in Maine.

Sister Barbara says she personally knew many of the nuns who died after spending time at that convent years ago.

She described them as not elderly people or on their death bed but quite active.

Sister Barbara emphasizes that thinking about these sad stories may be hard but helps remind all of us to take safety precautions seriously.

”As one of the sisters who lived there said, they were here today, they were taken to the hospital, and the next day, we received news they were dead. That’s how quickly this virus will attack us, and most of us, including myself, don’t think about it every day, but I think we need to,” said Sister Barbara.

She hopes more people will continue sharing stories of loss during this pandemic.

