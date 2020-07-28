Linn will run against Senator Collins if list of demands not met

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A U.S. Senate candidate has a list of demands for Senator Susan Collins, or he says he will continue to run against her.

On a zoom call Tuesday morning, Bar Harbor businessman Max Linn said he would drop out of the race and endorse Collins if she met a list of demands.

Among them are a five year moratorium on all immigration, forgiveness of all student loan debt, and supporting congressional term limits.

Also, full opposition to the CMP corridor, $5K in relief money to all Maine families, and $500B in forgivable loans to small businesses in the state.

Linn set a deadline of Monday, August 3rd at 10AM for an answer from Collins.

TV5 has reached out to the Senator for comment.

