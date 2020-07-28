Advertisement

Linn will run against Senator Collins if list of demands not met

Set deadline for response for Monday, August 3rd.
File photo of U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.
File photo of U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.(WABI)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A U.S. Senate candidate has a list of demands for Senator Susan Collins, or he says he will continue to run against her.

On a zoom call Tuesday morning, Bar Harbor businessman Max Linn said he would drop out of the race and endorse Collins if she met a list of demands.

Among them are a five year moratorium on all immigration, forgiveness of all student loan debt, and supporting congressional term limits.

Also, full opposition to the CMP corridor, $5K in relief money to all Maine families, and $500B in forgivable loans to small businesses in the state.

Linn set a deadline of Monday, August 3rd at 10AM for an answer from Collins.

TV5 has reached out to the Senator for comment.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Great white shark attacked, killed swimmer off Maine coast, officials say

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Maine Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island until further notice -- and to avoid swimming near seals or schools of fish.

News

New restrictions as outbreak is reported at Lewiston hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ten people at Central Maine Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital is now limiting visitors

News

Maine Marine Patrol identifies woman killed in apparent shark attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
If this is confirmed to be a shark attack, it would be the first fatal attack in Maine.

News

Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths; recoveries top 3,300

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maine CDC is reporting 3,838 total cases since the outbreak began.

Latest News

News

AAA of New England outlines the dangers of drowsy driving

Updated: 6 hours ago
Drowsy driving also kills

News

Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Deering Oaks on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police have not identified the man who died.

News

Woman flown to hospital after crash in Eddington

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Lifeflight landed on Route 9 in Eddington Monday afternoon, taking a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a crash.

State

Maine legislative Republicans propose plan to salvage tourism season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Proposal would allow visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island into the state immediately

State

NextGen America to organize National Vote By Mail Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Volunteers will spend Tuesday, July 28th calling and texting young Maine voters about absentee ballots.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.