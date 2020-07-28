Harness racing set to return to Bangor Raceway in August

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Harness Racing Commission has been cleared to resume racing at Bangor Raceway starting in August. The first posted race date for the track is August 19th. Post Time in Bangor will be at 3 PM. It appears races will be Wednesday’s and Sunday’s in Bangor. According to the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association posted schedule. The state cleared a return to racing earlier this summer. But they had been waiting on the COVID-19 testing site at Bangor Raceway to end before starting up races for the season.

