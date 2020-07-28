Advertisement

Franklin County authorities searching for murder suspect who is on Mass. State Police Most Wanted List

Anyone who sees Guy is urged to call 9-1-1, police in Massachusetts say he is known to be armed and dangerous.
Wanted for murder
Wanted for murder(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILTON, Maine (WABI) -

Police continue to search for an accused murderer who is believed to be hiding in the Wilton area.

They’re asking those in that area to keep doors to homes and vehicles locked while they search for 34-year-old Derell Guy.

Guy is on the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list for allegedly shooting a man in January.

Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Several agencies are involved, and we’re told that they are following up on leads this morning after receiving many tips from the public.

Police say Guy was last seen in the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2 in Wilton, which is the area where police remain focused on.

Anyone who sees Guy is urged to call 9-1-1, police in Massachusetts say he is known to be armed and dangerous.

