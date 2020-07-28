Advertisement

Bangor schools promise to change after stories from students highlight racism

Bangor Schools promise change
Bangor Schools promise change
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A recent story in the Bangor Daily News that brought to light racist experiences as told by Bangor High School students has prompted change within the Bangor School System.

At Monday night’s Bangor City Council meeting, Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb highlighted actions they’re taking to eliminate racism and to encourage students to speak up.

The city has already approved a new position at Bangor High School, an Affirmative Action Officer, who students can talk to about their experiences.

They also plan on creating a committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

”But this committee would advise both the superintendent and the school committee on policy, programs, curriculum updates, training throughout the year. And we’re building it such that they will report quarterly to the school committee,” said Bangor Superintendent, Betsy Webb.

Webb adds the actions taken so far are considered first steps.

They also hope to continue racial awareness training with all staff at Bangor Public Schools before the start of the new school year.

