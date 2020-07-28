AAA of New England outlines the dangers of drowsy driving

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Triple-A of Northern New England is spreading awareness about drowsy driving.

The association says driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is similar to driving over the legal limit for alcohol. Studies show that about 1 of every 5 fatal crashes involve a drowsy driver.

“I think a lot of people think drowsy driving is really asleep at the wheel and that’s not really the case. Well before you’re asleep at the wheel you can cause crashes that kill people,” said Jennifer Pearce.

She is now an advocate against drowsy driving after her sister was killed in 2008 in a crash that involved a drowsy driver.

Triple-A officials say even though most people say they disapprove of driving drowsy - nearly 25 percent of drivers say they’ve gotten behind the wheel even if they can barely keep their eyes open.

