Advertisement

Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A warm front lifting north across central and northern parts of Maine helped fire off some scattered showers and thundershowers across our region today. A very warm and tropical air-mass will remain across New England tonight and tomorrow and a weak upper level disturbance crossing through Northern New England will continue to bring the risk for some scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine this evening, with the biggest issue with any of the showers and storms being torrential downpours. Tonight, will be a very mild night all across the Pine Tree State as low temps only fall into the upper 60s to mid 70s by daybreak tomorrow, with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight.

 Tuesday will be another very warm and muggy day, as high temps climb in the mid 80s to low 90s all across Maine. Once again, a very humid air-mass will make it feel even warmer than it already is tomorrow, so if you plan to be outside for any length of time make sure you stay hydrated and also make sure the pets have plenty of water. A cold front working east through Maine will likely bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Pine Tree tomorrow. Some of the hit and miss thunderstorms tomorrow may be on the strong side and contain a strong and gusty wind, frequent lightning and very heavy downpours. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors.

 Wednesday will likely be a partly sunny and warm, but slightly less humid day across New England, with high temps in our region running in the 80s to near 90. An upper level trough crossing the Northeast may kick off some scattered showers and thundershowers later Wednesday, with a better chance for thundershowers Thursday into early Friday as the energy aloft swings right through New England. Once the upper level disturbance moves off to the east of New England an approaching ridge of high pressure will bring brighter and pleasant conditions to Maine for later Friday through Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thundershowers, then variably cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid, scattered showers and thundershowers likely, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see variably cloudy skies for the rest of our Monday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s for most locales. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves into the region.

Forecast

Warm & Humid Today, Afternoon Showers & Storms Likely

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A very warm and humid day ahead for our Monday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies today with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s for most locales.

Forecast

A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Warm & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
There’s a stalled frontal boundary positioned just to our north. With that, a shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible tonight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy as lows will only drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely Today

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
There’s a stalled frontal boundary positioned just to our north. Another area of low pressure will develop along with an upper-level trough and with that, a few showers and storms are possible today. A better chance for steady rain will be across the north. The humidity will increase as well with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 80s.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Mild Tonight, Very Warm & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Low pressure will develop tomorrow along with an upper-level trough and with that, a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. The humidity will increase as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 80s.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state.

Forecast

Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny, warm and less humid conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across our region tonight and tomorrow and it moves east from the Great Lakes Region.

Forecast

Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today giving us a great end to the work week. Any lingering clouds and patchy fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies.