Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A warm front lifting north across central and northern parts of Maine helped fire off some scattered showers and thundershowers across our region today. A very warm and tropical air-mass will remain across New England tonight and tomorrow and a weak upper level disturbance crossing through Northern New England will continue to bring the risk for some scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine this evening, with the biggest issue with any of the showers and storms being torrential downpours. Tonight, will be a very mild night all across the Pine Tree State as low temps only fall into the upper 60s to mid 70s by daybreak tomorrow, with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight.

Tuesday will be another very warm and muggy day, as high temps climb in the mid 80s to low 90s all across Maine. Once again, a very humid air-mass will make it feel even warmer than it already is tomorrow, so if you plan to be outside for any length of time make sure you stay hydrated and also make sure the pets have plenty of water. A cold front working east through Maine will likely bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Pine Tree tomorrow. Some of the hit and miss thunderstorms tomorrow may be on the strong side and contain a strong and gusty wind, frequent lightning and very heavy downpours. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors.

Wednesday will likely be a partly sunny and warm, but slightly less humid day across New England, with high temps in our region running in the 80s to near 90. An upper level trough crossing the Northeast may kick off some scattered showers and thundershowers later Wednesday, with a better chance for thundershowers Thursday into early Friday as the energy aloft swings right through New England. Once the upper level disturbance moves off to the east of New England an approaching ridge of high pressure will bring brighter and pleasant conditions to Maine for later Friday through Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thundershowers, then variably cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid, scattered showers and thundershowers likely, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

