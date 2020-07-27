Advertisement

Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies for the rest of our Monday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s for most locales. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty wind. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down during the first half of the night tonight followed by partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog for the remainder of the night. It will be a warm night with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Our Tuesday looks hot and humid. A cold front approaching the area will bring us a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty wind. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Tuesday with high temperatures running in the mid-80s to low 90s. The cold front will push to our east Tuesday night allowing some less humid air to move into the region for Wednesday. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and more comfortable conditions. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the 80s. A disturbance crossing the state Thursday will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunshine prevails Friday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Highs between 79°-87°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 66°-72°. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs between 84°-92°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Warm & Humid Today, Afternoon Showers & Storms Likely

By Todd Simcox
A very warm and humid day ahead for our Monday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies today with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s for most locales.

A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Warm & Humid Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
There’s a stalled frontal boundary positioned just to our north. With that, a shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible tonight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy as lows will only drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely Today

By Ryan Munn
There’s a stalled frontal boundary positioned just to our north. Another area of low pressure will develop along with an upper-level trough and with that, a few showers and storms are possible today. A better chance for steady rain will be across the north. The humidity will increase as well with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 80s.

Partly Cloudy & Mild Tonight, Very Warm & Humid Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Low pressure will develop tomorrow along with an upper-level trough and with that, a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. The humidity will increase as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 80s.

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

By Ryan Munn
Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state.

Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

By Chris Ewing
The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny, warm and less humid conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across our region tonight and tomorrow and it moves east from the Great Lakes Region.

Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today giving us a great end to the work week. Any lingering clouds and patchy fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies.

Bright & Warm Today

By Chris Ewing
A small storm along with its trailing cold front will slide through Maine this evening.

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms this Evening, Bright & Warm Friday

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms this Evening, Bright & Warm Friday