Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies for the rest of our Monday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s for most locales. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty wind. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down during the first half of the night tonight followed by partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog for the remainder of the night. It will be a warm night with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Our Tuesday looks hot and humid. A cold front approaching the area will bring us a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty wind. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Tuesday with high temperatures running in the mid-80s to low 90s. The cold front will push to our east Tuesday night allowing some less humid air to move into the region for Wednesday. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and more comfortable conditions. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the 80s. A disturbance crossing the state Thursday will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunshine prevails Friday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Highs between 79°-87°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 66°-72°. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs between 84°-92°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

