Advertisement

Public pays final respects to Georgia congressman

Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.
Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.(Pool)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A day full of events celebrating the life of Georgia Congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis ends in a public viewing of his casket.

In the middle of a pandemic and brutal heat, a wave of mourners would not be denied from paying tribute to a civil rights hero. The public viewing of John Lewis’ casket took place on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. for four hours Monday evening.

After a special service in the Capitol Rotunda, the public had its chance to celebrate a man who dedicated his life to civil rights and justice. The congressman inspired other African American leaders to rise.

“John gave us the roadmap. We just have to dare to pick up the baton and continue the march,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.).

Sewell called Lewis a father figure. Sewell traveled with his family from Alabama to Washington after participating in numerous events celebrating Lewis over the weekend. She says while the coronavirus and heat make honoring the congressman a bit challenging, she is glad those outside the family have the chance to pay tribute to the man she looked up to in life. 

“It goes to show how well-loved John was. John sowed lots of seeds into lots of people,” Sewell said.

Lewis’ colleague from Georgia Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) says the pomp and circumstance in the wake of his passing is no more than he deserves. 

“This was a man who essentially was history itself,” said Carter.

Carter remembers his time with Lewis on and off Capitol Hill fondly. He said today’s events will provide an appropriate lasting memory in the halls he walked for decades. 

“What a great American. What a great person for all of us in Congress to try to emulate. And for all of us in America,” said Carter.

The public viewing continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. and lasts all day until 10 p.m. The casket departure ceremony will take place Wednesday morning.

The funeral for Lewis will be on Thursday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By News Desk
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters traveling to Florida with the president on Friday that the event — slated to be held in an aircraft hangar in Portsmouth — would be delayed by a week or two. She cited the threat of Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to bring rain to the region.

Politics

Some legislative leaders benefited from pandemic loans

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Data released by the Small Business Administration on Monday shows other legislative leaders from both parties also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Politics

Democratic candidates for US Senate to debate Wednesday night

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
|
By Jon Small
Wednesday night's hour long debate can be seen on TV5 beginning at 8pm.

Latest News

Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

Politics

Petition submitted asking Maine lawmakers to come back to work

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By News Desk
The group would like to see the Legislature reconvene and consider emergency legislation regarding medical licensing and telehealth rules.

Politics

Second District GOP candidates to debate Tuesday night

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By Jon Small
On Tuesday evening, you can find out where the candidates stand on the issues of the day.

Politics

Public Safety Commissioner, Attorney General talk with lawmakers on police tactics, race

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Police tactics, digital surveillance, and race were just a few of the topics covered today during a meeting of the Maine Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Politics

After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s first visit to the border in more than a year comes a day after another hardline immigration move.

Politics

Democrats: GOP police bill ‘not salvageable,’ demand talks

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Congress is under enormous pressure to establish new oversight and accountability of the police as demonstrations spill into cities large and small nationwide.