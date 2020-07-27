Poll question
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.
“What should Maine do about out-of-state visitors?”
* Keep current restrictions
* Make more restrictions
* Lift all restrictions
We had 1435 votes. 32% want to keep the current restriction. 29% want them all lifted and 39% want to make more.
Previous poll question:
“Does President Trump’s use of a mask make you”
* More likely to wear one
* Less likely to wear one
* It had no effect on me
We had 1029 votes. 5% said it made them more likely to wear one. 2 % said less like while 93% said it had no effect on them.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.