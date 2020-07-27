BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

“What should Maine do about out-of-state visitors?”

* Keep current restrictions

* Make more restrictions

* Lift all restrictions

We had 1435 votes. 32% want to keep the current restriction. 29% want them all lifted and 39% want to make more.

Previous poll question:

“Does President Trump’s use of a mask make you”

* More likely to wear one

* Less likely to wear one

* It had no effect on me

We had 1029 votes. 5% said it made them more likely to wear one. 2 % said less like while 93% said it had no effect on them.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.