Officials investigating fatal shark attack near Bailey Island

(WJHG)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAILEY ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a fatal shark attack near Bailey Island.

An eye witness Monday reported seeing a woman swimming off the shore near White Snails Lane when she was attacked.

Kayakers nearby were able to bring her to shore where officials pronounced her dead.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officials are asking swimmers and boaters to use caution in the area.

