New bill aims to provide recourse for farmers affected by toxic chemical

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Lawmakers and advocates discussed a bill in a virtual press conference to address toxic chemicals called PFAS in dairy farms and water supplies.

Sludge spread as fertilizer on hundreds of Maine farms for decades contains the chemicals.

They persist for long periods of time and are linked to cancers, infertility, immune damage, and thyroid and liver problems.

Because the chemical lasts so long and can remain undetected, the bill aims to specify that those impacted by the chemical can pursue legal action for six years after the discovery of harmful effects.

That's instead of six years after the pollution occurred.

Members of Governor Mills PFAS task force say this is just the beginning of efforts to mitigate the harm the chemicals cause.

The 100-year-old family owned Stoneridge dairy farm in Arundel has been shut down since 2016.

That’s when high levels of PFAS were found in the aquifer and the milk.

Owner Fred Stone says blood tests of himself and his family reveal traces of chemicals up to 27 times higher than is considered normal, and his business is ruined.

“Unless you’re a farmer, I guess it’s probably hard to equate how my wife and I feel about our our land, our cows, and our operation in general.” said Stone. “It’s broken our hearts. it’s broken our spirits. It’s broken our will.”

Patrick MacRoy, deputy director of the Environmental Health Strategy Center, says this is a necessary step in a larger picture. “In order to ensure that farmers and families have their day in court we must bring Maine in line with other states and make it easier to file claims for pollution by PFAS.”

The news conference comes on the heels of reports that a second Maine dairy farm has been identified with even higher levels of PFAS.

