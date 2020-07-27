Advertisement

National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern Penobscot County

(WITN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Penobscot County in east central Maine... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 713 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newport, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Hermon around 735 PM EDT. Hampden around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Carmel, Etna, Newburgh, Plymouth, Stetson and Dixmont.

