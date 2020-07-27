Advertisement

Murder victims remembered during ceremony at Augusta memorial

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Families of homicide victims gathered in Augusta over the weekend to honor the lives of those they have lost.

A ceremony was held at the Maine Murder Victims’ Memorial Monument at Holy Family Cemetery.

Nineteen additional names have been added to the monument.

The ceremony served as a re-dedication of the memorial.

Among the newest inscriptions were the names of Antonio and Alice Balcer, who were killed in Winthrop in 2016, and Shawn Currey and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, two of the three victims of a shooting spree in Machias earlier this year.

Others added this year: Joseph G. Marceau, Israel Lewis, William “Billy” Greenwood, Jean D. Fournier, Cameron James Pelkey, Lucas Alan Tuscano, Autumn Joy Gullifer, Kristen Marie Smith, Berton James Conley, James L. Pearson, Jordan Johnson, Shane E. Sauer, Roger Floyd Ellis, Andrew G. Sherman, Kimberly S. Dobbie.

