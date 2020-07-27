Manhunt underway in Wilton, police searching for accused murderer from Massachusetts

WILTON, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities have asked all residents in Wilton to lock their doors and vehicles due to what the police chief is calling a manhunt for a Massachusetts man wanted for murder.

According to a Sun Journal report, 34-year-old Derrell Guy faces charges for the shooting death of a man in Massachusetts in January.

Police say Guy is likely wearing a blue t-shirt and blue Bud Light shorts.

He was last seen in the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2 in Wilton.

Police also ask that dogs be brought inside as a police K-9 is working in the area.

