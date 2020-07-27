Management at Orono Trampoline Park announce temporary closure

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Trampoline Park management says they will be closed until further notice.

A post on Facebook by their management says the decision to close is a difficult one.

They say with how slow they’ve been and the expenses involved with keeping the park open, as of Monday, July 27th, they’ll be temporarily shut down.

The post says they will reopen at a better time when more people feel comfortable coming in the park.

They say anyone who had purchased tickets for a future date will be refunded.

We’ve reached out for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

