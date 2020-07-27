Advertisement

Man arrested after driving across Deering Oaks Park in Portland

ONE PERSON IS INJURED TONIGHT AFTER A CAR CRASH INSIDE THE PARK OF DEERING OAKS.
ONE PERSON IS INJURED TONIGHT AFTER A CAR CRASH INSIDE THE PARK OF DEERING OAKS.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - One person was injured after a car crash inside Deering Oaks Park in Portland.

It happened around five Sunday evening.

Officials say a driver drove through the baseball stands and then ended up near the playground.

We’re told someone outside the car was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was an adult male and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

There was a passenger in the car too but they were released after being looked at by medics.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dozens protest for Black Lives Matter in Augusta

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Augusta BLM Protest

News

Cross Insurance founder, Woodrow Cross, dies at age 103

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine native Woodrow Cross, the founder of Cross Insurance, passed away Sunday.

Business

Boat sales are through the roof

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Boat sales are through the roof

News

Jackson Laboratory plans to rename room dedicated to company’s founder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Jackson Lab renames room

Latest News

News

A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Warm & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Warm & Humid Tomorrow

Back To School

Wireless Zone gives away backpacks to students

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The store gave away backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.

Local

Maine Open Farm Day goes virtual

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Farms all over Maine got the chance to gives people a behind the scenes look at the state's agriculture.

News

Five firefighters suffer injuries fighting house fire in Yarmouth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Everyone inside the home escaped without major injury.

Agriculture

Maine farms open up to the public, on the internet this time

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Open Farm Day is typically a day when residents around the state are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Maine agriculture.

News

Mostly Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Mostly Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely Today