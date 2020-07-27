Man arrested after driving across Deering Oaks Park in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - One person was injured after a car crash inside Deering Oaks Park in Portland.

It happened around five Sunday evening.

Officials say a driver drove through the baseball stands and then ended up near the playground.

We’re told someone outside the car was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was an adult male and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

There was a passenger in the car too but they were released after being looked at by medics.

