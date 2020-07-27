Man arrested after driving across Deering Oaks Park in Portland
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - One person was injured after a car crash inside Deering Oaks Park in Portland.
It happened around five Sunday evening.
Officials say a driver drove through the baseball stands and then ended up near the playground.
We’re told someone outside the car was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver was an adult male and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
There was a passenger in the car too but they were released after being looked at by medics.
