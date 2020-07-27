Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 18 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

They are reporting no new deaths and eight more recoveries in the state.
The Maine CDC is reporting 18 new cases of coronavirus as of Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths on Monday.

The total number of deaths in Maine remains at 119.

The 18 new cases puts the total number of cases in the state to 3,832.

A total of 3,292 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of eight over the past 24 hours.

Taking away recoveries and deaths, active cases in Maine have risen slightly to 421.

