“It was a complete shock.” Staff of Brewer restaurant surprised, saddened by sudden closure

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - After 14 years in business, the owners of a Brewer bar and restaurant have closed their doors and some of their employees are shocked and upset about the announcement.

The owners of City Side and Jester’s posted a sign outside of the restaurant located in the North Brewer plaza.

The staff we spoke with say the 16 employees got a text at 3:30 Monday morning letting them know the business was closed.

Now, they’re wondering what they’ll do for work and what will happen to some of their regular patrons.

They say they feel heartbroken and wished this had been handled differently.

“Before we reopened all of us took turns coming in and scrubbing on our hands and knees. We picked this bar back up. And, I just really think we deserved a lot more than we got,” said Crista Jakacky, a longtime bartender at Jester’s.

“I know it sounds like ‘Cheers’ but everybody really knew everybody’s name. I’ve known everyone here for seven years or longer. And, now it’s gone. It’s gone,” said Lat Markwith, who has been a DJ at the establishment for the last seven years.

“It was a complete shock. I worked last night until like, ten after eight when I punched out. And, then I find out that I’m out of a job through a mass text. That hurt. It really, really hurt,” said Barry Blow, a longtime server at City Side.

“I think they should have really let people know a week or two in advance, at least, so people could start looking for jobs. Carl and Tracy are good people. I don’t really blame them. It’s hard times right now for everybody,” said Eric Johnson, who ran events at the location.

The staff tells us they knew the restaurant side of the business was suffering due to the pandemic.

Many of their patrons are seniors and were scared to come back out to eat but they say they believed the bar was doing really well.

We reached out the owners but have not heard back from them.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.