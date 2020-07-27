Advertisement

Hiker rescued from 100-Mile Wilderness

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

A hiker on the Appalachian Trail was rescued by helicopter this morning after becoming ill in a remote area of Piscataquis County.

Authorities say the 33-year-old hiker from Ohio was experiencing chest pains while at a campsite between Gulf Hagas Mountain and West Peak, part of the 100-Mile Wilderness.

Game wardens used an ATV to get within a half mile of the site, then hiked the rest of the way.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter flew the hiker to an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital in Greenville.

Authorities have not released any information about his condition.

