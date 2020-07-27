Advertisement

Grand Jury indicts man accused of striking State Trooper with vehicle

53-year-old Robert Belmain faces a long list of charges
Belmain faces a long list of charges
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Caribou man accused of hitting a state trooper with his car has been indicted by a grand jury in Kennebec County.

53-year-old Robert Belmain faces a long list of charges including elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Belmain led them on a high speed chase that ended in China in June.

State Trooper Mickael Nunez was standing outside his cruiser trying to lay down spikes to stop Belmain’s car when he was struck.

Nunez had to have part of his leg amputated.

Belmain is being held on $500,000 bail.

