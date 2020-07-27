Founder of Cross Insurance remembered by his grandson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”He had a lot of adversity. He faced a tremendous amount of challenges, but he always had a smile on his face. Even in recent months, his spirit was incredibly strong.”

Jonathan Cross speaks fondly of his grandfather, Woodrow Cross, who passed away on the 26th at the age of 103.

Woodrow Cross was born in 1916 on a farm in Bradford. He managed his father's general store in the Great Depression, served in the Army in World War II, and started an insurance agency in 1954.

"I believe it was a dollar fifty commission was the first policy that he ever sold."

From that first policy, Cross Insurance grew into the largest independent insurance agency in New England.

"Incredible vision for business and understanding the right thing to do".

Beyond his business acuity, he's remembered as a quiet man who cared for his family, faith, and community.

"Never once saw him raise his voice. Never once saw him really be frustrated. He had an incredible patience."

Jonathan Cross is now Executive Vice President in the company his grandfather founded and has always looked to his example.

"His family was very important to him. Shortly after he decided to work with the city in the naming of the Cross insurance Center, he and I were driving around and he said, 'I just wish that I could have my dad with me today to show him what I've done.'"

