Advertisement

Founder of Cross Insurance remembered by his grandson

Woodrow Cross passed away at the age of 103
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”He had a lot of adversity. He faced a tremendous amount of challenges, but he always had a smile on his face. Even in recent months, his spirit was incredibly strong.”

Jonathan Cross speaks fondly of his grandfather, Woodrow Cross, who passed away on the 26th at the age of 103.

Woodrow Cross was born in 1916 on a farm in Bradford. He managed his father's general store in the Great Depression, served in the Army in World War II, and started an insurance agency in 1954.

"I believe it was a dollar fifty commission was the first policy that he ever sold."

From that first policy, Cross Insurance grew into the largest independent insurance agency in New England.

"Incredible vision for business and understanding the right thing to do".

Beyond his business acuity, he's remembered as a quiet man who cared for his family, faith, and community.

"Never once saw him raise his voice. Never once saw him really be frustrated. He had an incredible patience."

Jonathan Cross is now Executive Vice President in the company his grandfather founded and has always looked to his example.

"His family was very important to him. Shortly after he decided to work with the city in the naming of the Cross insurance Center, he and I were driving around and he said, 'I just wish that I could have my dad with me today to show him what I've done.'"

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Down East Leadership Camp starts its 20th year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The camp is traditionally held at UMaine Machias, but like most events this summer, it had to modify its a program a bit.

News

New bill aims to provide recourse for farmers affected by toxic chemical

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The news conference comes on the heels of reports that a second Maine dairy farm has been identified with high levels of toxic compounds.

News

Founder of Cross Insurance remembered by his grandson

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Woodrow Cross passed away at age 103

News

Management at Orono Trampoline Park announce temporary closure

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Orono Trampoline Park announces temporary closure.

Latest News

Back To School

Local teachers voice concerns over return to school in the fall but say they’ll be there

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Teachers are facing their own challenges during this pandemic as they await finalized school reopening plans for the fall.From increased workloads, to health concerns, and most important to all of them...their students.

National Politics

Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as ‘conscience’ of Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

News

Murder victims remembered during ceremony at Augusta memorial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nineteen additional names have been added to the monument.

Crime

Manhunt underway in Wilton, police searching for accused murderer from Massachusetts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He was last seen in the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2 in Wilton.

News

Hiker rescued from 100-Mile Wilderness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Maine Forest Service helicopter flew the hiker to an ambulance.

News

Maine CDC reports 18 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.