Dozens protest for Black Lives Matter in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than two months after the death of George Floyd, anti-racist protests continue in his name.

A small but spirited demonstration took place in Augusta Sunday afternoon.

A couple dozen people marching and calling attention to recent examples of excessive use of force by police.

Organizers of this rally declined to speak on camera, but we learned some of their demands.

The main one being, “defunding of police and prisons in order to fund education...housing..and health care.”

This is also meant to be in solidarity with the demands of protesters in Portland Oregon.

