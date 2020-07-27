Advertisement

Down East Leadership Camp starts its 20th year

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp is celebrating its 20th year.

Monday was day one in Baileyville.

“We have about 35 campers this year and about 20 youth staff that will be joining us,”” Said Sara McConnell, the camp’s director.

The camp is traditionally held at UMaine Machias, but like most events this summer, it had to modify its a program a bit.

“It’s usually a five day residential camp, and youth come from all over Washington County and sometimes beyond,” McConnell said. “For this year, we’re having five separate days in five separate locations throughout Washington County, so youth in those areas can come together and we can hold a smaller, one day version of camp.”

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp challenges and empowers teens to make healthy choices and positively impact those in their communities.

“They’ll do a lot of team building activities, and a lot of ‘how to’ create a voice for themselves, and then how to use that voice in their communities to maybe take something they would like to see changed, and we’ll be able to follow them after camp and help facilitate some of these projects that they create.”

Leadership Camp teaches valuable life lessons, but it also provides opportunities for campers to make lifelong connections. Some campers even come back as counselors.

Paige Fitch was a camper for two years- and has now been a counselor for the last eight.

“It was good community service,” she said. “And I like coming back, and I like watching the kids grow up as a counselor because I saw them every year, the repeating ones. And I like seeing the new ones.”

“We’re in touch with some campers that were in the beginning, and we’re in our twentieth year.,” added McConnell. “So people tend to hold on and like to join us again.”

This week, Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp will move from Baileyville to Edmunds, Machias, and Jonesport before finishing up Friday in Cherryfield.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

