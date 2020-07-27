Cross Insurance founder, Woodrow Cross, dies at age 103

Advertisement

Cross dies at 103
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine native Woodrow Cross, the founder of Cross Insurance, passed away Sunday at the age of 103.

Over the last six decades, he built Cross Insurance into the largest independent insurance agency in New England.

The company has the naming rights to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued a statement Sunday night on his passing that reads in part:

“Woodrow has always been a shining example of entrepreneurship and perseverance.”

She also went on to say the World War II veteran remained highly involved in the company he built, often visiting the hundreds of Mainers he employed and offering words of encouragement and mentorship to younger generations.

Here is U.S. Senator Susan Collins full statement on the passing of Woodrow Cross, the founder of Cross Insurance:

“For nearly a century, Woodrow Cross’ career as a Maine businessman was defined by his tremendous work ethic, dedication, and integrity.  

“From his start at age six selling seeds door-to-door, to managing his father’s general store during the Great Depression, to founding an insurance company at his kitchen table and growing it into the largest independent insurance agency in New England, Woodrow has always been a shining example of entrepreneurship and perseverance.  Woodrow remained highly involved in the company he built, often visiting the hundreds of Mainers he employed and offering words of encouragement and mentorship to younger generations.

“During World War II, Woodrow enlisted in the Army and bravely fought for our nation in the Pacific Theater.  His support for the community was expressed in many ways, including through his church as well as his involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations.  The most visible manifestations of his generosity were reflected in his sponsorships of the Cross Insurance Center and the Cross Insurance Arena, which have become focal points in the Bangor and Portland regions for events and entertainment.

“Woodrow leaves behind a powerful legacy of service and business leadership, and he will be deeply missed.”

