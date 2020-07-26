Advertisement

Wireless Zone Gives Away Backpacks to Students

It was the chain's 4th annual giveaway.
Employees for the store's Bangor location gave out backpacks to kids getting ready to return to school.
Employees for the store's Bangor location gave out backpacks to kids getting ready to return to school.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone, Verizon's largest retail franchise, stores all over the state gave to those in need today.

It was for the 4th annual back to school giveaway, where employees gave away backpacks with school supplies, with kids from K-12 eligible to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Organizers say the giveaway is their way of giving back to a community that has done so much for them.

“We’re very lucky that we were able to stay open during all of the COVID-19 shutdown, and it makes it so we can do things like this and give back to the communities that we serve and the customers that help us and we’re very happy to be able to do it,” said marketing manager Becky MacManus.

Wireless Zone hopes to continue the giveaways well into the future.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

Back To School

Parents considering home school as an alternative option

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
The start of school is just weeks away. With no finalized plans, some parents are beginning to look at other options for their kids.

Back To School

Maine CDC Director says parents should consult child’s pediatrician before going back to school

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The head of the Maine CDC says now is the time for parents to talk with their child's primary care provider about whether it is safe to send them back to school for in-person instruction.

Back To School

How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.

Latest News

News

Bangor’s superintendent outlines reopening plans to school committee

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications on July 31st.

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC on making school county color classifications

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The head of the Maine CDC offered some insight Tuesday into how they will establish county safety levels for schools.

Back To School

Parents worry over “unknowns” of school reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
TV 5 spoke with many today who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

Parents worry over the "unknown" of schools reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
TV 5 spoke with parents who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.