Wireless Zone Gives Away Backpacks to Students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone, Verizon's largest retail franchise, stores all over the state gave to those in need today.

It was for the 4th annual back to school giveaway, where employees gave away backpacks with school supplies, with kids from K-12 eligible to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Organizers say the giveaway is their way of giving back to a community that has done so much for them.

“We’re very lucky that we were able to stay open during all of the COVID-19 shutdown, and it makes it so we can do things like this and give back to the communities that we serve and the customers that help us and we’re very happy to be able to do it,” said marketing manager Becky MacManus.

Wireless Zone hopes to continue the giveaways well into the future.

