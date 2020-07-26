Advertisement

Speedway 95 in Hermon opens for fans

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fans are back at Speedway 95.

After a number of postponements and races with empty stands due to COVID-19.

Speedway 95 allowed 200 fans to attend Saturday’s races.

The amateur race track did have to make a number of decisions in regards to safety and preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

”We had to have separate portable toilets, we couldn’t have the food stand, we had to sell all of our tickets online at the last minute. I don’t totally understand it, we don’t even have 10% if our crowd, we seat three thousand and we can only get to 200,” said Del Merritt, the racetrack’s owner.

Speedway 95′s next event is Wednesday July 29th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Brewers Guild Holds Virtual Beer Night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Attendees will get a chance to meet the people behind their favorite beers, watch special pre-made comedy skits, and learn all about the brewing process, all from the comfort of their own homes.

News

Abuse Survivors Share Stories in Eastport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Several women from the "Let's talk about it" campaign hung banners with the intention of raising awareness, both to help educate and assure other survivors that they're not alone.

News

Lubec Cemetery getting much needed restoration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
With some help from the Maine Old Cemetery Association, they’ve put a pretty good dent in the project already.

News

Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The international president of the Machinists union is encouraging striking workers at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to stay strong.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Somerset County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

News

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state.

Crime

Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and U.S. Currency believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.

Local

Lifeguard offers swimming safety tips

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A lifejacket is strongly recommended, it will keep you afloat in case something happens or a medical event occurs.

News

Home destroyed by fire in Skowhegan, officials say

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened after 5 p.m. on Hanover Street.

News

Ten Bucks Theatre Company performers hold play in Brewer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
To follow social distancing guidelines, the audience was spaced out as well as the actors.