Speedway 95 in Hermon opens for fans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fans are back at Speedway 95.

After a number of postponements and races with empty stands due to COVID-19.

Speedway 95 allowed 200 fans to attend Saturday’s races.

The amateur race track did have to make a number of decisions in regards to safety and preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

”We had to have separate portable toilets, we couldn’t have the food stand, we had to sell all of our tickets online at the last minute. I don’t totally understand it, we don’t even have 10% if our crowd, we seat three thousand and we can only get to 200,” said Del Merritt, the racetrack’s owner.

Speedway 95′s next event is Wednesday July 29th.

