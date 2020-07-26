Maine Open Farm Day Goes Virtual

STARKS, Maine (WABI) - When COVID-19 made a traditional celebration difficult, Maine's Open Farm day went virtual.

The 31st annual Open Farm Day was a fully online event, where people interested in learning how to support local farmers could visit them on their websites and social media.

Many farms had online ordering as an option, while others gave a behind the scenes look at their day to day operations.

The event was a way for farmers to connect with the local community during a tough time.

"It's been a hard time for farmers," said Martin Woods Farm barn manager Jessica Cloutier, "so I think this is a great opportunity to show we're still here, we're still kicking, we're still going strong. And we'll continue going on."

Martin Woods is one of many farms in all sixteen counties that signed up to participate in the event, using it as a chance to show what the farm has to offer.

"We saw this as a neat opportunity in rural Maine, to make ourselves known and make local foods advertised, and like I say, local events, outdoor activities, nature, animals, we kind of got it all," explained co-owner Sarah Martin.

If you’d like to see what farms near you took part, you can go to https://www.getrealmaine.com/real-maine-news/open-farm-day-is-online-summer-2020/

