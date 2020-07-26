Maine Forest Rangers report ‘unprecedented’ number of wildfires

Maine Forest Service (WMTW)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -The number of wildfires in Maine so far this year is up dramatically.

The Maine Forest Service reports a 170% increase in wildfires so far in 2020 compared to last year, the highest number in a decade.

The agency says they’ve responded to almost 800 wildfires spanning 900 acres.

Forest rangers are asking Mainers to be vigilant and avoid any activity that could spark wildfires.

