Maine Forest Rangers report ‘unprecedented’ number of wildfires

The number of wildfires is up 170% compared to 2019.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Maine Forest Service
Maine Forest Service(WMTW)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -The number of wildfires in Maine so far this year is up dramatically.

The Maine Forest Service reports a 170% increase in wildfires so far in 2020 compared to last year, the highest number in a decade.

The agency says they’ve responded to almost 800 wildfires spanning 900 acres.

Forest rangers are asking Mainers to be vigilant and avoid any activity that could spark wildfires.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

