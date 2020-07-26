Advertisement

Maine farms open up to the public, on the internet this time

Open Farm Day is typically a day when residents around the state are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Maine agriculture.
Photo courtesy: MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center
Photo courtesy: MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestock at Harold Howrigan's farm in Fairfield
Livestock at Harold Howrigan's farm in Fairfield(WCAX)

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) -Farms around Maine are encouraging residents to pay a virtual visit. Maine Open Farm Day is Sunday, and the event has a much larger online component than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Beal, of the state’s commission of agriculture, conservation and forestry, says many farms remain accessible to visitors, even in online format.

Open Farm Day is typically a day when residents around the state are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Maine agriculture.

