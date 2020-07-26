Maine farms open up to the public, on the internet this time

Livestock at Harold Howrigan's farm in Fairfield (WCAX)

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) -Farms around Maine are encouraging residents to pay a virtual visit. Maine Open Farm Day is Sunday, and the event has a much larger online component than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Beal, of the state’s commission of agriculture, conservation and forestry, says many farms remain accessible to visitors, even in online format.

Open Farm Day is typically a day when residents around the state are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Maine agriculture.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.