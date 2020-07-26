Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Maine CDC says there are 411 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
COVID-19 Stats(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 119.

The 24 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,814.

411 are active, up 21 from Saturday.

3,284 are confirmed. 406 are probable.

A total of 3,284 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 3 over the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC said they opened an outbreak investigation associated with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, based on test results received Friday.

The Maine CDC says they are working with the hospital to limit potential risk of exposure, conduct contact tracing, and provide support to affected individuals.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 119
  • Total cases: 3,814
  • Confirmed cases: 3,408
  • Probable cases: 406
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.87%
  • Patients recovered: 3,284
  • Active cases: 411
  • Currently hospitalized: 14
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 10
  • Patients on ventilators: 3

