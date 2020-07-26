Advertisement

Maine Brewers Guild Holds Virtual Beer Night

Online event promises celebration of Maine's brewing community.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -While summer session, Maine's biggest beer festival, may be cancelled, the Maine Brewer's Guild has found a way to bring beer fans together.

The guild will be hosting a virtual "Beer Night", where viewers can buy tickets to take part in a special night of celebrating the craft beer community.

Attendees will get a chance to meet the people behind their favorite beers, watch special pre-made comedy skits, and learn all about the brewing process, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Proceeds go to the guild, a major advocate for the craft beer industry in Maine, who wanted a way to bring a tight-knit community together.

“We wanted to give people a chance to have that sense of community, that, I think, and collaboration that our industry is so well-regarded and well-known for,” explained Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of the Maine Brewer’s Guild. “But also, do it in a way that didn’t require them to go outside the bounds of their house, so that they could be comfortable hanging in for a night.”

To buy a ticket, go to https://www.carhopme.com/r/608/restaurants/delivery/Beer/MBG-Maine-Beer-Night-Portland

