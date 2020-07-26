Jackson Laboratory plans to rename room dedicated to company’s founder

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine science laboratory has announced plans to remove the names of its founder from its conference center because of the founder’s support of eugenics.

The Portland Press Herald reports Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor says C.C. Little’s role in the eugenics movement “cast a long shadow on his achievements.”

Little founded the laboratory in 1929.

Jackson Laboratory president Edison Liu said in a letter to lab staff last week that the Little Conference Center must be renamed.

He wrote that the lab repudiates “the social and political construct of eugenics, an idea and movement now thoroughly discredited on both scientific and moral grounds.”

