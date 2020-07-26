Five firefighters suffer injuries fighting house fire in Yarmouth

Courtesy: Yarmouth Fire Dept. (WABI)

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) -Five firefighters were injured and one person suffered burns as the result of a fire in Yarmouth Saturday night.

Injuries to the firefighters included heat exhaustion and lacerations.

Yarmouth, along with mutual aid from multiple towns, were called to the home on Idle Acre Drive around 10:00 p.m

Everyone inside the home escaped without major injury.

One person suffered minor burns.

No one had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

