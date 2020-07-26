Dover-Foxcroft man arrested after allegedly firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly firing gun shots into a neighboring apartment.

Witnesses of the incident say 57-year-old Gary Poirier was shirtless and standing in the street, when he fired two gun shots into the apartment next door to his shortly before 10 a.m.

When police spoke to Poirier, they say he was uncooperative and seemed intoxicated.

They found a gun in his home with two of the rounds appearing to have been fired.

Poirier has been charged with Reckless Conduct with a firearm among other charges.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.