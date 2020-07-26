Advertisement

Boat sales are through the roof nationally

(Cali Montana)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Large numbers of people seeking to escape the Coronavirus are finding solace on the open water, which is good news for the boat industry.

Matt Gruhn of the Marine Retailers Association of America says a recent survey showed more than 70% of boat dealers were either completely out of boats or had low inventory.

The trend stands to reason: People are looking for something to do, and a safe place to go, at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic raised safety concerns and limited recreational opportunities.

