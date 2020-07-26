Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing Georgetown man

Officials are searching for 70-year-old John Charles Holmes.
(KY3)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol along with other first responders are returning to the Kennebec River near Swan Island in Richmond Sunday morning to search for John Charles Holmes, 70, of Georgetown, who was last seen swimming in the river Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officials say Holmes was swimming with a friend and was unable to return to their vessel which was anchored approximately a half mile south of the town landing in Richmond.

His friend was able to return to their boat and called 911 when she witnessed him struggling in the current.

Marine Patrol responded to the scene with members of the dive team and began searching the area near the town boat launch where Holmes’ boat was anchored.

They were assisted in the search yesterday by a Maine Forest Service plane, which provided search support from the air.

For more information visit the Department of Marine Resources page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Union leaders rally with striking workers at BIW, gain support of two politicians

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The strike at Bath Iron Works has lasted over a month.

State

Maine Forest Rangers report ‘unprecedented’ number of wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of wildfires in Maine so far this year is up dramatically.

News

Speedway 95 in Hermon opens for fans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Speedway 95 opens for fans

News

Maine Brewers Guild Holds Virtual Beer Night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Attendees will get a chance to meet the people behind their favorite beers, watch special pre-made comedy skits, and learn all about the brewing process, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Latest News

News

Abuse Survivors Share Stories in Eastport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Several women from the "Let's talk about it" campaign hung banners with the intention of raising awareness, both to help educate and assure other survivors that they're not alone.

News

Lubec Cemetery getting much needed restoration

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
With some help from the Maine Old Cemetery Association, they’ve put a pretty good dent in the project already.

News

Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The international president of the Machinists union is encouraging striking workers at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to stay strong.

Coronavirus

Somerset County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

News

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state.

Crime

Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and U.S. Currency believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.