Authorities looking for missing Georgetown man

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol along with other first responders are returning to the Kennebec River near Swan Island in Richmond Sunday morning to search for John Charles Holmes, 70, of Georgetown, who was last seen swimming in the river Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officials say Holmes was swimming with a friend and was unable to return to their vessel which was anchored approximately a half mile south of the town landing in Richmond.

His friend was able to return to their boat and called 911 when she witnessed him struggling in the current.

Marine Patrol responded to the scene with members of the dive team and began searching the area near the town boat launch where Holmes’ boat was anchored.

They were assisted in the search yesterday by a Maine Forest Service plane, which provided search support from the air.

