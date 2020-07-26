A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Warm & Humid Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a stalled frontal boundary positioned just to our north. With that, a shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible tonight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy as lows will only drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Very humid conditions are expected on Monday, with warm temperatures as well. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms are likely to develop due to the heat and humidity. Skies will be variably cloudy throughout the afternoon. A cold front slowly approaches on Tuesday. Just out ahead of a cold front, the humidity typically increases a bit and that’s what looks to happen. Oppressive humidity is expected along with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. A little cooler across the north and along the coast. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Behind that cold front, we’re looking at a nicer day on Wednesday. The humidity will drop, along with the temperatures by a couple degrees. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s statewide with mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms will once again make a return to the forecast for the day on Thursday. Highs will top out in the 80s for much of the region.

Tonight: A shower or thunderstorm possible, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild and muggy. Lows will only drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds light out of the west.

Monday: Warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 for most areas. An isolated shower or storm possible once again, otherwise variably cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hazy, hot and very humid. Highs will run in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid and comfortable. Highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will run in the 80s.

