Ten Bucks Theatre Company performers hold play in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Local performers have found creative ways to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten Bucks Theatre Company put on a play outside in Indian Trail Park in Brewer on Friday night.

The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare is a comedy but also highlights love, legacy, and equality.

To follow with social distancing, the audience was spaced out as well as the actors.

Spectators had masks on too.

The co-founder of Ten Bucks Theatre Company says putting on a performance outside is a lot of work - let alone in a pandemic, but it’s rewarding in the end.

“We thought even more than ever we need to bring some theatre to people.I sit in the back and to watch the audience watching the show and of course, I can’t see any masks unless someone turns around, I can’t see any masks. Just for that normalcy of sitting there and you can forget about the pandemic for a couple of hours which we thought was really important this year.”

If you missed out on Friday, don’t worry.

This play has more scheduled dates in Old Town and Prospect.

