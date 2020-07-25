Advertisement

Ten Bucks Theatre Company performers hold play in Brewer

Ten Bucks Theatre presents ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Ten Bucks Theatre presents ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Local performers have found creative ways to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten Bucks Theatre Company put on a play outside in Indian Trail Park in Brewer on Friday night.

The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare is a comedy but also highlights love, legacy, and equality.

To follow with social distancing, the audience was spaced out as well as the actors.

Spectators had masks on too.

The co-founder of Ten Bucks Theatre Company says putting on a performance outside is a lot of work - let alone in a pandemic, but it’s rewarding in the end.

“We thought even more than ever we need to bring some theatre to people.I sit in the back and to watch the audience watching the show and of course, I can’t see any masks unless someone turns around, I can’t see any masks. Just for that normalcy of sitting there and you can forget about the pandemic for a couple of hours which we thought was really important this year.”

If you missed out on Friday, don’t worry.

This play has more scheduled dates in Old Town and Prospect.

You can visit their website for more information.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Home destroyed by fire in Skowhegan, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened after 5 p.m. on Hanover Street.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

MDOL gives update on unemployment in the state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
MDOL talks about unemployment as in stands in the state.

News

Margaritas in Orono celebrates National Tequila Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We stopped by margarita's in Orono to see how they're celebrating.

Latest News

News

Presidential plane lands in Bangor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

News

Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Local

Segway company in Bar Harbor sees tourism boost, offers back to high school seniors

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Segway company sees tourism boost

Regional

Fielder’s Choice listed as one of America’s best ice cream shops

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The popular ice cream shop is gearing up to open their new location in Bangor

Healthy Living

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 8 hours ago
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.