Somerset County reports first COVID-19 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

The new death reported was a man in his 70s from Somerset County.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 119.

The 33 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,790.

390 are active, up 10 from Friday.

COVID-19 Stats (WABI)

3,387 are confirmed. 403 are probable.

A total of 3,281 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 over the last 24 hours.

Late Friday, the Maine CDC opened an outbreak investigation associated with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, based on test results received Friday.

The Maine CDC says they are working with the hospital to limit potential risk of exposure, conduct contact tracing, and provide support to affected individuals.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 119

Total cases: 3,790

Confirmed cases: 3,387

Probable cases: 403

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.89%

Patients recovered: 3,281

Active cases: 390

Currently hospitalized: 11

Patients in intensive care unit: 8

Patients on ventilators: 2

