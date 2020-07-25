Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure built in from the Great Lakes and will continue to dominate our weather today. It will position itself to our south this afternoon and with that, a nice day is on tap. Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state. A stalled frontal boundary may sneak into the northern part of the state tonight. So, an isolated shower or storm is possible from Greenville and Millinocket north tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Low pressure will develop tomorrow along with an upper-level trough and with that, a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. The humidity will increase as well with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the 80s. Very humid conditions are expected on Monday, with hot temperatures as well. Highs will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. A few showers and storms are likely to develop due to the heat and humidity. Skies will be variably cloudy throughout the afternoon. A cold front slowly approaches on Tuesday. Just out ahead of a cold front, the humidity typically increases a bit and that’s what looks to happen. Oppressive humidity is expected along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A little cooler across the north and along the coast. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Behind that cold front, we’re looking at a nice day on Wednesday. The humidity will drop, along with the temperatures by a couple degrees. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s statewide with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will run in the 80s statewide. Winds west/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low will fall back to the 60s. Winds light out of the southwest.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early with mostly cloudy skies later. Scattered showers and storms possible as well. Highs will run in the 80s across the region.

Monday: Hot and humid with mid 80s to low 90s for most areas. An isolated shower or storm possible once again, otherwise variably cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hazy, hot and very humid. Highs will run in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid and comfortable. Highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state.

