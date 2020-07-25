Lubec Cemetery getting much needed restoration

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) -The biggest old cemetery in the country’s eastern most town is getting some much needed restoration, after years of neglect saw it falling into a a serious state of disrepair.

“There’s not been any real maintenance done probably in a few decades.”

Loring Munson is a member of the Lubec Historical Society, and spearheaded a project to clean up this cemetery after attending a headstone cleaning workshop in Cooper in 2018.

It’s a cause the community has gotten behind.

“We brought what we learned back and offered our own cleaning workshops,” he said. “The town people have been real supportive. We’ve had anywhere between fifteen and twenty people to come out here and clean stones with us.”

With some help from the Maine Old Cemetery Association, they’ve put a pretty good dent in the project already.

“There’s a lot of overgrown brush, and we’ve started clearing some of that, and we’ve repaired and or reset 55 stones, and there were other stones that were also cleaned.”

Munson says there are well over twelve hundred graves in this cemetery, most over a hundred and fifty year old Repairing, recording and preserving each and every one is a job as big as it is important.”

“I don’t look at this as just names on stones in a field. Y’know, for example there are four revolutionary war veterans buried here. There are forty-something civil war veterans buried here. Each one of these stones represent a person, each of them has a story, and its not just their story. It’s our story. Y’know, these are the people that made the town what it is.”

